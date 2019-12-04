Aston Villa star Jack Grealish could be of most use to Arsenal right now amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United, according to Chris Sutton.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form in the Premier League, scoring a beauty of a goal in Villa’s impressive 2-2 draw away to Man Utd at the weekend.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Grealish is on United’s radar at the moment, and it seems clear he’d be a fine signing to boost the Red Devils in an area of weakness for them at the moment.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely get him, however, and Sutton has told the Metro he thinks there is a vacancy for a player like him at Arsenal.

The Gunners are having a difficult season, with creative midfield players like Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos not having much of an impact so far.

Grealish could surely be an upgrade and give Arsenal a lift, but as of yet there’s not been any concrete links between the pair apart from Sutton’s analysis.

“There was always that question mark over him where he was very, very talented on the ball but did he have the application and the work rate?” Sutton said.

“He’s shown that this season and I think – obviously it was a brilliant goal the other day at United – eyes were being opened anyway with him and I do think that it’s one of those where if he carries on like he is and does it for a longer period then it’s only a matter of time because he’s always had the talent. Now we’re seeing the application week in week out.

“Which of the top-six teams would he fit into? I suppose it’s a difficult one when you think of the players City have at their disposal, the Silvas, De Bruyne… Arsenal would be the one where you think there’s a vacancy. Tottenham, Dele Alli seems to be having a resurgence.”