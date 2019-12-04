Former Arsenal stalwart Kevin Campbell feels that the Gunners should try to sign Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old has been a crucial player for RB Leipzig since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg and has so far made 89 appearances for them, scoring three goals. Currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, Upamecano has established himself as one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga.

Campbell praised the French centre-back and feels that Arsenal should try to sign him in January. Speaking to football.london, the former Gunners striker said: “One hundred per cent (recruitment needed in January). I have seen Dayot Upamecano play and he is big, strong, quick and aggressive – everything that our defence isn’t.

“He fits the bill perfectly and obviously they have got (William) Saliba coming next summer, who is a young up and coming player. He is strong and aggressive too.Starting from a base with those two guys and you’re in business because they are a lot more powerful than what is already there and a lot younger. That way Arsenal would be giving themselves a chance.”

Defence is the one area Arsenal need to improve upon and the upcoming transfer window would be a perfect opportunity to sign a quality centre-back. Upamecano has been in fine form for Leipzig and could be an ideal addition to the Gunners squad. The 21-year-old will most likely be a regular for Arsenal if he joins them.

The Gunners’ next match is against Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow.