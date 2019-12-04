Manchester United have been warned that it could be a big gamble to spend big on the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international has long looked one of the most exciting young talents in Europe, having shone in the Bundesliga since leaving Manchester City a few years ago.

United and Liverpool have recently been linked with Sancho in a deal likely to cost around £100million, according to the Independent, with the 19-year-old’s future at Dortmund in doubt after a difficult start to the season.

Still, former Red Devils defender Paul Parker is unsure about Sancho, suggesting he’s not seen enough from him to suggest he’d be worth the money.

“They’re talking about £100m for him (Sancho). I’ve seen him a few times for England; he’s been alright, but I’ve never seen him make a massive impact,” Parker is quoted by the Daily Express.

“Yes, he’s done very well in the Bundesliga, but is he worth that money? I think it’s a massive gamble, particularly as I don’t think United even need a wide player, not unless they’re going to contribute 15-20 goals a season.”

On top of that, Parker believes Man Utd probably need to focus on strengthening in other areas of their squad, as he says the spine of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is not currently strong enough.

He added: “The priority, for me, has to be the spine of the team. Look at the centre of midfield and centre forward, they need (to be) addressed.

“Another wide player should be further down the list of priorities for me.

“We’ve got so many wide options already, so £100m for another seems excessive to me.”

We’re not sure most United fans would agree with this, with Sancho surely a huge upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front.