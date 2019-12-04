Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United’s ‘defensive approach’ against Tottenham

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hailed Manchester United’s ‘defensive approach’ in their 2-1 win over Spurs tonight.

The former Red Devils boss also praised the side’s ability to get results against some of the Premier League’s best teams this season like Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can inspire a similar performance against cross-town rivals Manchester City this weekend.

Jose: "United results against the best teams this season have been good. Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester. For the way they play it is easier for them. They are not afraid to have a defensive approach." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 4, 2019

United impressed by taking a firm grip on tonight’s game, this is a key thing that the Red Devils have struggled with so far this season.

The team managed the game well after Marcus Rashford’s second goal of the night and ensured that they kept control – giving Tottenham little chance of grabbing a late equaliser.

Mourinho’s comments on the Manchester outfit’s ‘defensive approach’ tonight may be taken as a slight dig towards his former employers.

It’s certainly surprising to see the tables turning, the Portuguese boss sparked controversy for years with his defensive style of play.