The Labour Party are reportedly set to introduce intriguing new powers to football fan groups if they win the General Election on December 12th.

According to the Telegraph, Labour want to give fans more power at their football clubs, with the ability to buy shares in the club and remove board members.

This could also apparently give fans power over decision-making on the hiring and firing of managers – which might well sound tempting for Manchester United fans right now!

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who looked a risky appointment to begin with and who really seems now to be out of his depth in such a big job.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with wanting the Man Utd job by the Manchester Evening News, but it could be that the club are not pursuing such a move at the moment as the report suggests they’re prepared to back Solskjaer.

Many MUFC fans are clearly unhappy with Solskjaer, as a selection of tweets below will show, so perhaps they’ll be tempted by Labour’s policy to give them more of a say after years of some extremely poor decision-making by Ed Woodward and their unpopular owners, the Glazer family.

Just to be clear I dont want United to lose today or any time for that matter, even though I want Ole gone… #OleOut — Storm?? #OleOut (@StormFTUTD) December 4, 2019

I mean if Ole has a poor December he has to go https://t.co/0YxF6gmCI0 — Manchester United fan account ?? (@united_account) December 3, 2019

If poch wants the Man Utd job then Ole has to go poch is a far better manager #OleOut — ?Eddie777? (@Eddie7775) December 3, 2019

It is worth noting that, while this reported policy may sound radical, it is the norm in the Bundesliga and some other European leagues.

The Telegraph’s report adds that both the main parties are committed to bringing in safe standing at football matches, while Labour and the Liberal Democrats have warned about the threat of Brexit damaging the Premier League’s ability to recruit the best talent from around the world.