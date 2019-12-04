Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has appeared to aim a dig at the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the speed of their work in the transfer market this summer.

The Red Devils spent big on some promising purchases in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but it seems Solskjaer is keen for the club to move quicker in future, with Maguire coming in very late in the summer.

Deals for Wan-Bissaka and James were done earlier in the transfer window but still seemed to drag on for some time, which may have hurt United’s bid to get some other signings done.

Looking at the squad now, it certainly looks as though Man Utd could’ve done with one or two more signings in key areas.

Speaking ahead of the January transfer window, Solskjaer is quoted by the Evening Standard as appearing to give a gentle nudge to Woodward to get things done a bit quicker in future, admitting that it was an issue in the summer.

“We do have a clear picture of what the squad is going to look like in June/July. Hopefully, you get as much done as soon as possible,” the Norwegian said.

“With Harry coming in, Romelu (Lukaku) going out, it was late. We do have a plan now.”