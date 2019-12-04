Manchester United are reportedly being tipped to succeed in a potential swap deal that would involve Nemanja Matic moving to Tottenham as part of a transfer deal for Christian Eriksen.

The Red Devils have long been linked with Eriksen, who would surely be a huge upgrade on what they currently have in the attacking midfield department.

Matic, meanwhile, has struggled at Man Utd in recent times and no longer looks to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

The Serbia international has been linked with Tottenham since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager, so this exchange could make sense for both parties.

It remains to be seen if Eriksen would definitely pick United over other clubs, however, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona also expected to be in for the Denmark international.

Still, The Athletic suggest an Eriksen-Matic swap deal is conceivable at this stage, so MUFC fans will hope their club can get this smart piece of business done in January.

It would be exciting to see Eriksen at Old Trafford to replace struggling flops like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, though of course it would be a huge blow for Spurs.

The former Ajax star has been a vital part of THFC’s recent success, but has allowed his contract to run down, making his imminent departure extremely likely.