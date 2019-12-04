Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to tinker with his tactics once again as his side take on Tottenham in their Premier League clash this evening.

The Red Devils welcome Spurs to Old Trafford for this big midweek clash, and Solskjaer certainly needs to get his tactics right after some poor recent results and performances from his team.

United are without a win in their last three games, having drawn with both Sheffield United and Aston Villa in the Premier League, while a youthful side lost 2-1 to Astana in the Europa League.

According to the Sun, Solskjaer could now try altering his tactics by moving to a back three for the Tottenham game.

The Norwegian tactician also played three at the back in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United, before moving back to a regular back four in the 2-2 at home to Aston Villa at the weekend.

It remains to be seen if changing things around again is really the right approach, with nothing really working out for Solskjaer so far this season.