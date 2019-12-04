Manchester United reportedly look to have been given a major boost to their hopes of potentially sealing the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen in January.

The Denmark international is nearing the end of his contract at Spurs and could now be on the move this winter as his club want to avoid losing him on a free at the end of the season.

This is according to a report from the Evening Standard, who state that United have previously been interested in Eriksen, who had an asking price of around £80million in the summer, but which has now been cut to just £40m.

That could be huge for the Red Devils, who have been linked with Eriksen by Goal and others and who look in desperate need for the quality and creativity he’d bring to their attack.

It’s been a slow start to the season at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side rarely looking good enough in possession, or at crafting out genuine scoring opportunities.

Eriksen has shown in his time at Tottenham that he can be a top performer at this level in terms of contributing goals and assists from a number ten position, or even occasionally as a wide forward.

If it’s true that the former Ajax man is now available for just £40m, that looks a potential bargain for Man Utd and they surely need to pounce.

However, the Standard do note that Eriksen himself seems to have a preference for a move to La Liga or Serie A, so it remains to be seen if MUFC could persuade him to stay in the Premier League.

One imagines Tottenham would also prefer to sell an important player like Eriksen abroad rather than to one of their direct rivals for a top four spot.