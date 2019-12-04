Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is not looking to sign Nemanja Matic for a third time, according to latest reports on the Manchester United midfielder’s future.

The Serbia international has not had the best of times at Old Trafford, and is no longer playing regularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side after his dip in form last season.

This has led to some talk of Matic linking up with new Spurs manager Mourinho once again after also being signed by him at Man Utd and Chelsea, but it seems that is not going to happen, according to the Manchester Evening News.

In fairness, it’s easy to see why Tottenham wouldn’t currently be interested in Matic, with the 31-year-old surely no longer able to offer enough to a club of their size.

It remains to be seen where Matic will end up next, but one imagines he won’t be sticking around at Old Trafford for much longer either.

A move abroad may be the best move for the former Chelsea man, with the MEN noting that Inter Milan have also been linked with him.