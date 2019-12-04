Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling posts hilarious tweet about Rodri wonder-goal for Manchester City

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has joked that it’s a good thing he ducked out of the way of Rodri’s shot against Burnley or it would’ve sent him “back to Jamaica”.

The England international can be seen in the video clip below just managing to get his head out of the way of a powerful Rodri effort in City’s win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Sterling has become a big hit on Twitter in recent times, both for his jokey personality and fine work to combat racism in football and in the media.

MCFC fans will certainly be glad he didn’t get knocked out by this shot, as it could’ve both denied them a goal and done some real damage to one of their most important players!

