Sol Campbell backs Macclesfield Town winding up order as the amount they owe him runs into six figures

These kinds of stories have to be horrible for the people involved with the club. It’s so easy to take the stance of wanting every football club to survive, but they can’t be afforded special treatment when it comes to debts either.

It’s easy to get caught up in the world of the Premier League with so much money floating about, but clubs like Macclesfield Town mean a lot to the local people. The smaller clubs tend to be bigger in their communities and it’s always a tragedy when they disappear and leave the fans with nothing.

On the flip side, there will be local and national businesses and people who will be left out of pocket despite providing goods or services for the club, so it’s not fair on them either.

It was a surprise when former Arsenal and Spurs defender Sol Campbell took the Macclesfield job last year. They were rock bottom and looked to be heading out of the Football League. He did an incredible job and kept them up, but it seems that finances took their toll and he left.

The club also suffered an early FA Cup exit recently when the players went on strike, so it’s clear that things are not well. The latest development is a particularly worrying one for the fans:

Sol Campbell has backed a bid from HM Revenue & Customs to wind up Macclesfield Town. He is owed £180,000 by the club. Full story: https://t.co/ANg2ZH2nBn#bbcefl pic.twitter.com/Y4SMb0eDxL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 4, 2019

That’s a big amount of money for a club the size of Macclesfield to owe, and that’s only to one person as well. It’s also worrying when someone like Campbell has come out in support of the club being wound up, but you can’t blame him either.

It looks like they desperately need someone to take over or inject some money or we could have yet another club going bust this season. Lessons from this and from what happened to Bury need to be learned.