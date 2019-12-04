Menu

‘Tell us the real team’ – These Liverpool fans react to ‘joke’ lineup for crucial derby vs Everton

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the Liverpool side that beat Brighton 2-1 on the weekend.

Adrian starts between the stick following Alisson’s suspension for being sent off against the Seagulls. There are no other changes on the defensive side of the pitch.

In midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson make way for James Milner and Adam Lallana.

Up front, Mohamed Salah is replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss star will be making his first Premier League start since January.

Champions League hero Divock Origi looks to be leading the line in the place of Roberto Firmino.

Check out how the Reds will lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

It’s certainly surprising to see some of the changes that Klopp’s made. The likes of Lallana and Shaqiri have played very little football this season but the German trusts the stars to perform against Liverpool’s cross-town rivals.

The Reds have looked unstoppable so far this season whilst the Toffees are slipping into a relegation dog-fight after their dismal start to the season.

Marco Silva’s job is hanging in the balance, the Portuguese boss has struggled with a side that was invested heavily in during the summer.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Jurgen Klopp