Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Gabriel Jesus after his performance against Burnley last night.

The reigning champions beat the Clarets 4-1 at Turf Moor to move to second place in the Premier League. JEsus scored a brace while Rodri and Riyad Mahrez also found the net.

The 22-year-old’s goals last night put an end to a goal drought which lasted around six weeks. Guardiola praised Jesus’ performance, saying that no one doubted him. As quoted by Goal.com, the Manchester City manager said: “Of course it’s not easy [replacing Aguero] but the team doesn’t have doubts about him. As a striker sometimes you score, sometimes not. We need the quality of the players up front to make the difference.

“Of course we need him. The strikers are there to score goals and we need him. His effort, commitment, which is always there, but of course, strikers like him and Sergio live for goals, it was important.”

Jesus now has seven goals and four assists to his name in 19 appearances across all competitions and last night’s performance will certainly give him more confidence ahead of the upcoming fixtures. After beating Burnley, Manchester City moved to second in the Premier League table but they could go down to third provided Leicester City even draw their match against Watford tonight.

Guardiola’s team next play the first Manchester derby of the season at the Etihad on Saturday.