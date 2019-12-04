Tottenham are reportedly in ‘very advanced negotiations’ to seal the transfer of Brazilian winger Everton Soares in a potential £34million deal.

The 23-year-old looks a hugely promising talent and has shone with his current club Gremio, as well as with the Brazilian national team in recent times.

According to Don Balon, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho could now be closing in on Everton as his first signing at his new club, with a move seemingly expected to be finalised soon.

The report notes that Everton attracted interest from clubs in the summer, though no one paid Gremio’s £34m asking price at the time. This, however, surely now looks a bargain after his continued impressive performances this season.

It could be that this means Tottenham expect to complete negotiations for Everton by the time the transfer window opens in January, which could be ideal for the north London club as they look in need of freshening up their squad a little.

It’s not been the best start to the season for THFC, with Mauricio Pochettino recently sacked and replaced by Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has improved the team’s form with three wins out of three in his time in charge so far, but there’s no doubt Everton could be a useful addition to help the squad maintain this improvement in the second half of the season.

Spurs have Christian Eriksen nearing the end of his contract, so a signing like Everton in attack looks ideal to help potentially replace the Denmark international.