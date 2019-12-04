Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Norwich City centre-back Ben Godfrey in January.

The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Canaries since last season, having made a total of 57 appearances for them with five goals and two assists to his name. Godfrey has featured in all of Norwich City’s 15 matches this season so far, captaining them against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

SEE MORE: Man United predicted XI vs Tottenham: Solskjaer could use five at the back

According to Football Insider, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is eager to sign the defender in January. The report also claims that Nowrich City value Godfrey at £20-25 million.

Spurs’ might need some reinforcements in their central defence as Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are yet to sign a contract extension and could be free agents next summer. This leaves them with only Davinson Sanchez.

Godfrey has done fairly well for Norwich since the 2018/19 season and he could be a decent addition to Mourinho’s squad. However, the Canaries will try their best to keep the 21-year-old who signed a new contract with them which will keep him at Carrow Road till 2023.