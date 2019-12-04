After exchanging passes with Willian, promising Chelsea ace Reece James played a pinpoint cross into the box from around 25 yards out.

Tammy Abraham’s clinical instinct to stay just in between Aston Villa’s defenders paid off as he found himself free to head the ball into the back of the net.

Chelsea fans will love to see two of their top young talents combining for a goal.

Take a look at the England international’s opener below:

Tammy Abraham doesn't miss from there… No celebration against the side he did so well for ??#PLonPrime #CHEAVL pic.twitter.com/wmNH1Gh0fO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2019

Abraham showed respect to his former loan club by keeping his celebrations muted.