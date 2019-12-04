Video: Chelsea legend John Terry crushes Kovacic’s hand after Villa clash

After Chelsea’s 2-1 victory against Aston Villa this evening, Blues legend John Terry produced a comical moment as he unintentionally crushed Mateo Kovacic’s hand.

Terry looked completely oblivious as Kovacic winced in pain after a post-match handshake. The Croatian star even looked back at the England legend in displeasure after the bizarre moment.

Some Chelsea fans will absolutely love to see this, but they’ll certainly be hoping that Kovacic’s hand isn’t too sore come tomorrow morning.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

John Terry and Mateo Kovacic ? pic.twitter.com/nIhjHQxpzG — cfcsnaps (@cfcsnaps) December 4, 2019

I think Terry just broke Kovacic's hand giving him a high five pic.twitter.com/QG1rM2pp5D — Sam (@Sam_Hamlet) December 4, 2019

Terry loves the Blues so much that he nearly tore Kovacic’s hand off. Frank Lampard will have to tell his old pal to take it easy on his players from now on.