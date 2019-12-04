Video: Daniel James headbutts Jose Mourinho’s knee after challenge sends him sprawling

This was potentially inches away from resulting in a serious injury for Jose Mourinho on his return to Old Trafford.
Daniel James was sent sprawling after a poor challenge from Harry Winks, and he ended up clattering into Mourinho on the sideline.
James caught Mourinho’s knee with a pretty forceful headbutt and the Spurs manager was limping heavily afterwards:
It looks like everyone will be okay, James looks shaken up but came back on shortly after. As for Mourinho, if he got hit at a different angle or in a more direct way that could’ve caused some serious damage to his knee.