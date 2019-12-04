Video: Daniel James headbutts Jose Mourinho’s knee after challenge sends him sprawling

This was potentially inches away from resulting in a serious injury for Jose Mourinho on his return to Old Trafford.

Daniel James was sent sprawling after a poor challenge from Harry Winks, and he ended up clattering into Mourinho on the sideline.

James caught Mourinho’s knee with a pretty forceful headbutt and the Spurs manager was limping heavily afterwards:

A physical start to the match, Daniel James collides with José Mourinho. pic.twitter.com/TbtXPnNGIK — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2019

Daniel james taking mourinho out ?? #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/WhBjzIvKWX — Depressed United Fan (@jabirm07) December 4, 2019

? Jose Mourinho picks up a nasty blow on the knee from a sprawling Dan James Welcome back Jose!#MUFC #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/wnVMr9nvsc — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) December 4, 2019

It looks like everyone will be okay, James looks shaken up but came back on shortly after. As for Mourinho, if he got hit at a different angle or in a more direct way that could’ve caused some serious damage to his knee.