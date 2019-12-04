Video: Kylian Mbappe scores OUTRAGEOUS back heel for PSG vs Nantes

It’s always the sign of a truly elite player when they can make something happen when nothing is on and it looks like the chance has gone.

It’s hard to say if Mbappe made a poor run or if the ball was played behind him, but it looks like the opportunity is wasted. Then he produces a fantastic bit of skill to readjust his body and guides a wonderful back heel into the far corner:

Audacious from Mbappe! PSG breakthrough and the wonderkid gets the opener with a perfect backheel finish. pic.twitter.com/L9nsCbaWwc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 4, 2019

It gets even more impressive the more you watch it. He has to produce some power to get it past the keeper so the way he controls his balance while falling over to score the goal is glorious.

Obviously everybody knows he’s a bit good, but it’s always great to see him producing magical moments for PSG. Who knows, this could be his last season before making the leap to Madrid?