Video: Liverpool’s Origi lobs Pickford after amazing Lovren pass vs Everton

In the 30th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, centre-back Dejan Lovren launched a lovely ball over the top of the Toffees defence.

Divock Origi brought down Lovren’s long-range pass with a lovely touch before effortlessly lobbing Jordan Pickford.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are really putting on a show at Anfield tonight.

Origi opened the scoring just over five minutes into the clash after a lovely counter-attack from the Reds.

Take a look at the 24-year-old forward’s superb goal below:

THE WAY DIVOCK ORIGI BRINGS THIS DOWN ? Admire a simply sensational @LFC goal…#PLonPrime #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/n8uJMPTI41 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2019

What a pass from Lovren to Divock Origi! ? pic.twitter.com/1ZOGpnWtrL — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 4, 2019

Liverpool have run Everton ragged. The Reds look unstoppable this season.