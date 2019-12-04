Menu

Video: Liverpool’s Origi lobs Pickford after amazing Lovren pass vs Everton

In the 30th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, centre-back Dejan Lovren launched a lovely ball over the top of the Toffees defence.

Divock Origi brought down Lovren’s long-range pass with a lovely touch before effortlessly lobbing Jordan Pickford.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are really putting on a show at Anfield tonight.

Origi opened the scoring just over five minutes into the clash after a lovely counter-attack from the Reds.

Take a look at the 24-year-old forward’s superb goal below:

Liverpool have run Everton ragged. The Reds look unstoppable this season.

