Video: Marcus Rashford wins and converts a penalty to restore Manchester United’s lead

The first half seemed to follow the story of Man United’s season so far. They scored a nice goal, threatened to extend their lead but missed a few chances, and then went to sleep at the back to allow the opposition to level.

Admittedly Dele Alli’s goal was fantastic, but the defence went to sleep and allowed it to happen. Marcus Rashford provided the perfect tonic after the break as he showed great pace and power to win a penalty, before coolly slotting it away:

Rashford goal vs Spurs (2-1) pic.twitter.com/1OelrkKY9u — United Goals ?? (@UnitedGoals__) December 4, 2019

You can maybe question how much contact there is to bring him down, but the ref seemed to be in no doubt and there was no obvious sign of a VAR check.

Rashford has been outstanding in the past few weeks, and if United win tonight it will be down to his brilliance yet again.