Video: Mason Mount scores stunning volley for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
In the 47th minute of tonight’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa, in-form winger Willian played a dangerous cross into the Villains’ box.

Tammy Abraham effortlessly chested the ball down to Mason Mount and the 20-year-old attacking midfielder blasted the ball into the top corner with a perfect volley.

Mount’s strike really gives off some serious shades of Frank Lampard.

Check out the England international’s lovely goal below, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video and RMC Sport:

Lampard’s side play some lovely attacking football, this was an amazing move from the Blues.

