Video: Origi scores for Liverpool vs Everton after superb Mane assist

In the 5th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, the Reds cleared the ball after a Toffees corner and England international Adam Lallana sparked a counter-attack.

Lallana played the ball into the path of lightning-fast teammate Sadio Mane and the Senegalese star charged forward before playing an inch-perfect through ball into the path of Divock Origi.

Origi effortlessly glided past a rushing Jordan Pickford before slotting the ball into an open net.

Take a look at the Belgian star’s opener below:

Divock Origi against Everton again ? How about this for an assist from Sadio Mane? ?#PLonPrime #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/we7gFlOoB3 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2019

Jurgen Klopp’s men have shown that their intensity is firmly their identity after their quick start tonight.