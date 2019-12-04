Menu

Video: Origi scores for Liverpool vs Everton after superb Mane assist

In the 5th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, the Reds cleared the ball after a Toffees corner and England international Adam Lallana sparked a counter-attack.

Lallana played the ball into the path of lightning-fast teammate Sadio Mane and the Senegalese star charged forward before playing an inch-perfect through ball into the path of Divock Origi.

Origi effortlessly glided past a rushing Jordan Pickford before slotting the ball into an open net.

Take a look at the Belgian star’s opener below:

Jurgen Klopp’s men have shown that their intensity is firmly their identity after their quick start tonight.

