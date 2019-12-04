It probably didn’t feel like a blessing at the time, but it’s fair to say that some good things have come out of Chelsea’s transfer ban.

It’s forced Frank Lampard to put a lot of trust in some of the academy players, but they’ve shown they are more than good enough to hold their own in the first team. Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been the standouts, but they aren’t the only ones.

On the flip side, there’s a chance it might have hampered the careers of some of the more senior players. It’s understandable that Chelsea wouldn’t want to let many players go if they couldn’t replace them, but people like Oliver Giroud and Pedro could probably do with a move.

All of that means this update from Jeff Stelling and Matthew Le Tissier is pretty intriguing:

? “There is talk Chelsea’s transfer ban could be lifted as soon as tomorrow” Who could leave #CFC in January? Watch Soccer Special for free, live on Twitch ? https://t.co/lRU3gWkts2 pic.twitter.com/uqaf1fCodp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 4, 2019

The claim about the ban being lifted tomorrow could present them with a huge decision to make in January. Obviously it does mean they could sign players again, but that could upset the balance of the squad.

It could allow some players to leave if they could be replaced though. Matt Le Tissier talks about how Giroud could leave and probably needs to move, so it seems like the ideal time for any interested clubs to strike.

When you consider they sold the likes of Eden Hazard and didn’t sign anyone, there should be plenty of money for Frank Lampard to spend. If the ban is lifted then expect the rumour mill to go crazy, but it will still be interesting to see if Lampard decides to make wholesale changes to his squad, or if he’s happy with what he has.