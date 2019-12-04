Video: Rashford scores for Man United vs Tottenham after Gazzaniga error

Marcus Rashford picked up the ball for Manchester United on the left-wing after Jesse Lingard was dispossessed before charging towards goal.

The England international carried the ball into the area before launching a powerful shot towards goal, Spurs stopper Paulo Gazzaniga failed to stop the effort from beating him at his near post and the Red Devils went into the lead.

Rashford’s been in fine form for the Manchester outfit lately.

Check out the England international’s opener below, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video and RMC Sport:

Not one Gazzaniga will want to see again ? Rashford fires Man Utd into the lead after just 6 minutes!#PLonPrime pic.twitter.com/xI5nYGL9e8 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2019

Jose Mourinho will be kicking himself after this, conceding so early will certainly impact Spurs’ game-plan for the crucial clash.