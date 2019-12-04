Menu

Video: Sadio Mane makes it 4-1 to Liverpool vs Everton with fine finish

In the 44th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby, Liverpool launched a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity after clearing the ball following a cross.

Sadio Mane sparked the glorious chance after effortlessly tricking former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi with a lovely turnl.

The Reds winger then played the ball into Trent Alexander-Arnold who was galloping down the left flank.

Alexander-Arnold burst forward before teeing up Mane on the edge of the box and the forward curled the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot finish.

Take a look at the Senegalese star’s goal below:

Liverpool are arguably the most lethal team on the counter-attack in the entire world.

