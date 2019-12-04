Video: Sublime reverse pass from Sadio Mane allows Shaqiri to score vs Everton

With it feeling like Marco Silva needs some positive results to save his job, the last thing he needed was a trip to Anfield.

Liverpool scored early and then made it 2-0 thanks to this nice finish from Xherdan Shaqiri. For as good as the finish was, it’s all about that through ball from Sadio Mane:

The pass is utterly sublime, it just takes out the entire Everton defence and leaves the Swiss international with the simple task of slotting the ball away.

This could be a long night for Everton