Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola couldn’t believe himself after he surprisingly confused the Citizens with his former club Bayern Munich.

After praising summer signing Rodri for his impressive performance in last night’s 4-1 win against Burnley, Pep bizarrely came out with “I think Bayern Munich…”

The Spaniard found his blunder hilarious, telling reporters “what the f**k” after his moment of confusion.

Take a look at the hilarious moment from last night’s press conference below:

'Bayern Munich? What the f***!' – Guardiola forgets he's Man City manager#Matchcentreng pic.twitter.com/AQqzbqwjWv — Matchcentreng (@matchcentreng) December 4, 2019

"Bayern Munich? What the f*ck?" ? Pep Guardiola forgot that he now manages Manchester City ? pic.twitter.com/FIWrdEAxj0 — Goal (@goal) December 4, 2019

Guardiola managed the Bavarians for three seasons before becoming City boss.

It seems even the minds of the best managers slip from time to time.