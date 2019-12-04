Video: Wijnaldum’s superb goal to make it 5-2 to Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool completed a sensational performance against their rivals Everton in the 89th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby.

Roberto Firmino beat Mason Holgate with a sensational piece of skill before laying the ball off to Gini Wijnaldum.

The Reds midfielder took a touch before firing the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely finish.

Take a look at the Dutchman’s goal below:

?????????? Georginio Wijnaldum adds a fifth for @LFC in a five-star Merseyside derby display ?#PLonPrime #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/VKeFrGLnZN — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 4, 2019

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked unstoppable going forward tonight, the Reds’ cross-town rivals had absolutely no chance of keeping them quiet tonight.