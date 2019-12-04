Menu

Video: Wijnaldum’s superb goal to make it 5-2 to Liverpool vs Everton

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool completed a sensational performance against their rivals Everton in the 89th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby.

Roberto Firmino beat Mason Holgate with a sensational piece of skill before laying the ball off to Gini Wijnaldum.

The Reds midfielder took a touch before firing the ball into the bottom corner with a lovely finish.

Take a look at the Dutchman’s goal below:

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked unstoppable going forward tonight, the Reds’ cross-town rivals had absolutely no chance of keeping them quiet tonight.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum Gini Wijnaldum Roberto Firmino