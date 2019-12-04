Video: World class turn and finish from Dele Alli survives VAR check to put Spurs level

If Jose Mourinho has managed to do anything since arriving at Spurs, he’s found a way to get the best out of Dele Alli again.

His team were struggling against Man United tonight, Marcus Rashford had hit the bar and it looked like a second goal was on the way.

Then Dele Alli stepped up with a moment of brilliance. He plucked a high spinning ball out of the air before turning and clipping the ball past David de Gea. It was a truly world class moment from a player who has struggled for a while:

Goal of the season contender from Dele Alli. What a filthy goal!! ? pic.twitter.com/tvmdRO3frc — Goal HQ (@goalhq_) December 4, 2019

In absolute awe of this goal by Dele Alli pic.twitter.com/7J8H0ThzTd — Mark Rofe ? (@iamrofe) December 4, 2019

The goal has put Spurs level and also completely killed the atmosphere at Old Trafford. Mourinho will fancy his chances of taking all three points after this.

There was a lengthy check from VAR to see if the ball had brushed his arm, but it was inconclusive so the goal stood.