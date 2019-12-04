Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops HUGE hint about Serie A return – But which club is he talking about?

There was a huge flurry of excitement when Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced he would be leaving MLS, it led to a ton of speculation about his next club as various romantic returns were mooted.

It seems that’s passed and now we are just left with constant updates which don’t really tell us anything, so at least he seems to have confirmed which league he will be going to.

This report from Marca has indicated he will definitely be making a return to Italy with Serie A :

“I will return to Italy to join a club that must update its history” ? @acmilan?

? @BolognaFC1909en? Ibra has hinted at his next move, and he’s definitely returning to #SerieA https://t.co/r1b9JAvdTj pic.twitter.com/8L0pprZ7uX — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) December 4, 2019

The return to AC Milan does make the most sense. He was a hero there before, the fans were furious when the board decided to ship him off to PSG and they are really struggling just now. It would allow Zlatan to return and go out as a hero at one of his most prestigious former clubs.

Despite that, the rumours of moving to Bologna won’t seem to go away. He doesn’t have any prior connection with the club, but he does maintain a close friendship with their manager Sinisa Mihajlovic which could entice him to the club.

It doesn’t do him any harm to keep himself in the news just now, but there’s only so many hints you can drop before people will start to ignore them. It seems we know what league he’s going to, now we just need to know which club.