Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for his performance against Tottenham last night.

The England international netted a brace as the Red Devils beat their former manager Jose Mourinho’s side 2-1. Rashford opened the scoring after only six minutes before Dele Alli equalised for Spurs. Then early in the second half, Manchester United won a penalty after the 22-year-old was fouled by Moussa Sissoko. Rashford stepped up and converted from the spot to restore the lead for his team.

Solskjaer was all praise for the England international after his performance. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Manchester United manager said: “Marcus was absolutely outstanding – the best performance he’s had during the year I’ve been here. He was strong, direct, taking people on, inside and outside with no fear. That’s what we want – we want to see boys enjoying themselves. That’s what the Stretford End want to see.

“That’s what he’s been brought up on: seeing [Ryan] Giggsy or [Andrei] Kanchelskis – actually, maybe he’s too young for Kanchelskis – but that says everything about the boy and the potential. He’ll be excellent. He’s played all the games more or less this season. The boy’s getting fitter and fitter and more and more experienced – what a performance! Two goals, creates them himself, could’ve, should’ve had two more, there were great saves by the keeper. A free-kick that is going in all the way, but just at the end it curls outside. So, it was a fantastic performance by the boy.”

Rashford now has 12 goals in 20 appearances in 2019/20 so far and needs only two more to make this season the best of his career so far. Manchester United have now moved to 6th place in the Premier League table with 21 points to their name. The Red Devils next take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday before playing AZ Alkmaar next Thursday.