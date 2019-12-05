Ajax star rejects Premier League move in favour of €55m Real Madrid switch

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has informed Tottenham Hotspur that he wishes to snub a Premier League move in order to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

De Telegraaf add that Los Blancos are prepared to pay the Dutch international’s €55m price tag.

Van de Beek was one of the breakout stars in the Champions League last season, the 22-year-old’s phenomenal performances were integral to the Dutch giants defying the odds and reaching the semi-finals.

De Telegraaf also highlight that the midfielder was close to sealing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but he ultimately decided to stay at Ajax for at least this season.

With 34-year-old Luka Modric approaching the final years of his illustrious career, it seems wise for Madrid to refresh in the middle of the park with a marquee signing.

Should Van de Beek seal a transfer to one of Europe’s top outfits soon, the ace would be following in the footsteps of former teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

Time and time again, Ajax’s academy proves itself as one of the best in world football.

Van de Beek’s impressive form has continued into this season, the Dutchman has 12 goal contributions (7 goals, 5 assists) in 17 appearances across the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Is it time for the 22-year-old to test himself in arguably the most intense and high-pressure environment at Madrid?