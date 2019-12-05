Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has dropped a major clue over his future as he discusses when he’ll return to management and reveals that he’s learning English.

The Italian tactician provided an update on his situation in an interview with ESPN, saying he’s currently in Milan but is working on his English, which will no doubt raise a few eyebrows.

Allegri has been linked as a target for Arsenal by The Athletic, but that report states he also has some doubts about taking the job, whereas the Transfer Window Podcast have reported that he’s very interested in the Manchester United job.

Of course, unlike at Arsenal, there isn’t currently a vacancy at Man Utd, though one can well imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not last much longer after a poor start to the season.

The Norwegian tactician bought himself a bit more time with an important win over Tottenham this week, but in general he’s not looked at all convincing since becoming Red Devils boss.

Allegri could be a major upgrade after his success at Juve, so clubs will no doubt be keeping an eye on his situation as he tells ESPN he plans to return to work in June.

“In June. I don’t know if you can call it a sabbatical or not. Giovanni [Branchini] and I immediately came to that decision. As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out,” he said.

He added: “I am taking lessons here in Milan. I manage to speak quite well. I find the listening part a bit more difficult. If I’m talking to someone who helps me out by speaking a little slower then I understand. I watch films [in English] and if I read something in English I understand it fine.”