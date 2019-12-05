Former Arsenal star Patrick Vieira is said to have been made the favourite to be appointed as Unai Emery’s long-term successor at the Emirates, as per reports in France.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a brilliant spell with the Gunners as a player, making over 400 appearances for the club while winning three Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

He has since been busy gaining experience as a manager with New York City FC and Nice, and he continues to impress with the latter.

According to the Daily Mail, via French newspaper Nice-Matin, it’s suggested that his work with the French outfit has impressed the Arsenal hierarchy, and that in turn has led to him being considered as a serious candidate for the job while it’s added that he’s been made favourite to land it.

Whether or not that ultimately results in Vieira getting the job remains to be seen, with the Mail going on to add that the likes of Mikel Arteta, Massimiliano Allegri and Brendan Rodgers are among a number of other names who continue to be linked with a move to north London in the coming weeks.

Freddie Ljungberg is currently in charge as interim head coach as he looks to secure a win over Brighton at home on Thursday night, and so it remains to be seen how quickly the club decide to move after sacking Emery last week.

While Vieira doesn’t have the experience and winning track record of some of the other names mentioned on Arsenal’s touted managerial shortlist, few will hold such a rapport with the fans as the former Gunners captain and he’ll know all about the club from the inside and what it takes to make them successful.

A significant period of time has passed since he left as a player though, and while there are promising early signs in his managerial career, time will tell if it’s enough to convince Arsenal chiefs that he’s the right man for the job at this stage.