Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah is reportedly set to swap Leeds Utd for another loan spell elsewhere from January onwards.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals and provided an assist in 13 appearances so far this season, but things haven’t gone to plan as far as Arsenal and the youngster are concerned.

Having made just two starts so far this campaign, both of which came in the League Cup, it’s not the regular playing time and prominent role that either party would have hoped for when agreeing to loan him out to Leeds.

In turn, with the ability to score goals and play a bigger role, the Daily Mail report that Arsenal are set to recall Nketiah in January and will look to loan him out elsewhere with Bristol City touted as a possible destination.

It seems a like sensible strategy in truth as the whole idea of Nketiah going out on loan is to get more minutes, improve and develop his game and come back to Arsenal a better player and ready to try and make an impact for the senior side on a regular basis.

While he has shown his quality in glimpses at Leeds, he would surely be better off moving elsewhere to show it week in and week out if he won’t be offered that opportunity under Marcelo Bielsa, and so time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that to happen in the New Year.