Arsenal haven’t been on a run this bad since before Freddie Ljungberg was even born

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Brighton tonight to continue their absolutely dreadful run of form this season.

Remarkably, this now makes it nine games in a row in all competitions without a win for Arsenal, who haven’t been on a run this bad since all the way back in 1977.

See the tweet below from Opta Joe, which states that run of ten games without a win ended in March 1977, before caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg was even born.

9 – Arsenal are winless in nine games in all competitions, their longest such streak since a run of 10 in March 1977. Mess. #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/l8uC4RyRFY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2019

It must be surreal for younger Gunners fans watching how bad their side has become, with even the worst days in the final few seasons of Arsene Wenger’s reign never getting anywhere near as bad as this.

The Frenchman was not particularly popular after plenty of under-achievement, but this is a whole new low for Arsenal now.

Unai Emery was sacked last week after getting the team into this mess, and it looks like caretaker boss Ljungberg is struggling to get these players back on the right track.