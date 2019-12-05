‘Awful’ – These Arsenal react to Ljungberg’s lineup for Brighton clash

Freddie Ljungberg has made three changes to the Arsenal side that drew against relegation candidates Norwich City on the weekend.

Hector Bellerin and Sokratis are back in defence, replacing Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi.

Tireless midfielder Lucas Torreira enters the fray for Mateo Guendouzi.

It will be interesting to see how the Gunners fare in the middle of the park without the Frenchman, he’s been one of the few shining lights from the underperforming side this season.

Ljungberg’s decision to make some changes at the back could finally spark some much-needed stability in the side’s struggling defence.

It’s certainly alarming that the north London outfit are yet to establish the best players to form the foundation of their team as we approach the mid-season mark.

Here’s how the Gunners will line-up tonight:

? Three changes from Sunday ? ? Bellerin and Sokratis return

?? Torreira comes in

? Laca partners Auba#ARSBHA — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 5, 2019

Check out what some supporters had to say on the teamsheet:

Awful team why no Pepe and tierney — Sam (@iwobiflick17) December 5, 2019

Wrong team selection but hopefully they have the fight — Kunal P (@k_patel1985) December 5, 2019

What did Willock or Lacazette do to deserve a start over Martinelli? Are we going to ignore this? Where is the meritocracy here? Absolutely baffling. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) December 5, 2019

How the hell is pepe still on the bench — Diego (@DiegoParker20) December 5, 2019

I won’t even bother to watch this match,,, this Freddie is scam,, get a new manager in ASAP.,… Rubbish — ?m? Baba Fàyà (@Moyin_gcfr) December 5, 2019

Tierney should start, and where is pepe??????? — Emery Out (@R335_3NR1GHT) December 5, 2019

Where is pepe? — CORRUPTION_KE ?? (@shibwec) December 5, 2019

No width in there at all, Pepe and Tierney have to be starting Martinelli hard done by — James Hind (@JamesHind_) December 5, 2019

It appears as though some fans are deeply disappointed with the exclusion of marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe from the team.

Does the Ivorian deserve to start considering his relatively slow start to life at the Emirates?

It’s absolutely essential that the Gunners pull off a victory tonight, the side are winless in their last eight games across all competitions.

Tonight’s clash is the perfect opportunity to build some momentum as Premier League outfits prepare to head into the hectic schedule leading up to the new year.

Looking at things from a more immediate and short-term perspective, Ljungberg needs to help get his side back to their best before next Monday’s clash with London rivals West Ham.