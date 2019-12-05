Barcelona offer contract to highly-rated defender

According to French outlet Get French Football News via RMC Sport, European giants Barcelona and Juventus have both offered a professional contract to FC Metz ace Lenny Lacroix.

The central defender has made five appearances for France’s Under-17s team, according to Transfermarkt.

RMC add that the 16-year-old has already started training with Metz’ first-team, with the French side struggling this season – is there a chance that the defender could make his senior debut soon?

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have also reported that the Blaugrana’s interest in the ace is ‘real’, MD highlight that the promising defender would be a signing initially targeted for Barcelona’s B team.

Lacroix now has a massive choice on his hands. He has reportedly been offered the chance to join two of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, the ace’s path to first-team football could be incredibly hard given both sides’ star-studded squads.

Lacroix could potentially fit in very quickly with Barcelona – even if he is only joining the club’s B team.

It would be fairly simple for the ace to strike up relationships with compatriots Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Jean-Clair Todibo.