Barcelona are reportedly prepared to allow youngster Jean-Clair Todibo to move on in January as his time at the club hasn’t worked out as planned.

The 19-year-old arrived at the Nou Camp in January from Toulouse and was perhaps seen as a long-term solution in defence.

However, with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet establishing themselves as the first-choice pairing in the heart of the backline and Samuel Umtiti pushing for a spot when fit along with the emergence of youngster Ronaldo Araujo, Todibo has found opportunities hard to come by.

He managed just two appearances in the second half of last season and has added a further two outings to his tally so far this campaign, totalling just 77 minutes of football.

In turn, that’s not ideal for a player of his age as he looks to improve and develop his game, and that can only really be possible if he’s playing regularly and gaining experience and maturity through that.

With that in mind, Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are working on his exit in the New Year, and although their first choice solution is a loan spell elsewhere, if that doesn’t materialise, they would be willing to allow him to leave on a permanent basis with a buy-back option included in the deal.

It’s suggested that there could be interest from Germany, England and France, and so Barcelona shouldn’t have a problem with a lack of offers.

However, time will tell if they receive one that they deem acceptable, but it would appear as though Todibo could be set for a brief stint with the Catalan giants before moving on to a new challenge where he’ll hope to have a more prominent role.