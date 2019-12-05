Barcelona reportedly consider Flamengo starlet Reinier Jesus too expensive as doubts emerge over a possible swoop from the Catalan giants.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo last month, it has been suggested that the reigning La Liga champions have been monitoring the 17-year-old for some time.

SEE MORE: Barcelona prepared to green light January exit for bit-part starlet

Further, that report suggested that he could be prised away from Flamengo for €40m+, but it appears as though doubts are now emerging over whether or not Barcelona will make a bid.

Mundo Deportivo now report that Reinier could be deemed too expensive by the Barcelona hierarchy, and while it’s reiterated that he had a €70m release clause, it’s unclear at this stage as whether or not that was altered when he signed a contract renewal last month.

In turn, the report throws doubt over whether or not Barca will make a move for Reinier, but what is certain is that it will depend on his price-tag and whether they consider it a fair valuation of the youngster.

There’s no doubt that he has impressed to date as he’s bagged four goals and two assists in 14 appearances this season while he’s been capped at U15 and U17 level for Brazil.

With signs that he has a bright future ahead of him if he continues his progression, it’s no surprise that Barcelona are said to have been alerted to his talent, but time will tell whether or not that interest is enough to convince them to splash out to bring him to Europe at some point in the future.

Further, with Reinier predominantly used in an attacking midfield role, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi supporting frontman Luis Suarez, it’s not exactly an area which Barcelona are desperate to address nor are they necessarily in need of a big-money signing, albeit Reinier could be seen as a long-term solution given his age.