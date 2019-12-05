Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer €120 million along with Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in order to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

The French international has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world thanks to his impressive performances with the Ligue 1 champions. This season, Mbappe has featured in 14 matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring 11 gals and providing four assists.

Barcelona are interested in signing the 21-year-old and according to El Chiringuito TV, are willing to offer Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and €120 million in exchange for him.

This seems a reasonable deal to sign Mbappe. Besides, the additions of Griezmann and Dembele would be a suitable compensation for the Frenchman’s absence. The former hasn’t had the best of starts to life at Barcelona with five goals and three assists in 18 matches. Dembele has had to deal with plenty of injuries which has seen him make only nine appearances with one goal against Sevilla.

There’s no doubt that at some point, Mbappe will leave PSG and it won’t be much of a surprise is Barcelona manage to land him.