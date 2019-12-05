Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin sounded absolutely broken when speaking after Thursday night’s shock 2-1 home defeat against Brighton.

The Gunners were stunned by their visitors, who went 1-0 up through Adam Webster before scoring a late winner through Neal Maupay at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette equalised in between those two goals, while David Luiz also had an effort chalked off for offside, but in truth the Gunners didn’t offer a huge amount as they made it nine games in a row in all competitions without a win.

Speaking after the game, Bellerin sounded distraught, with the Spaniard admitting he was lost for words and felt like nothing is working for the team at the moment.

See below for Bellerin’s quotes, as tweeted by Sam Dean:

Bellerin: "I don't know what to say. I have the feeling that whatever we do it doesn't come out right. The team gave its best, we created chances, we defended good but it seems like we need so many chances to score and teams score every chance against us. I am lost for words…" — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) December 5, 2019

Arsenal fans must be fuming that their club can’t even manage the traditional new manager ‘bounce’ that so often comes once a change is made in the dugout.

Freddie Ljungberg has come in as caretaker boss following the sacking of Unai Emery last week, but the Swede has seemingly been unable to lift the mood or the performance levels.

It remains to be seen where Arsenal go from here, but one imagines the club will now surely be working even harder to find a new full-time managerial appointment.