Manchester United have reportedly submitted a bid of £21 million to sign Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

The 19-year-old winger joined Parma on loan from Atalanta this season and has been doing well for them. This season, Kulusevski has scored three goals while providing five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to Tutto Mercato Web (via 90min), Liverpool and Juventus were interested in signing him with the former sending scouts to watch him.

However, Manchester United have also joined the race for Kulusevski’s signature and have submitted a bid of £21 million for him as claimed by reports in Italy (via the Daily Star).

The Swedish international has been in fine form for Parma and there’s a good chance that top clubs in Europe will be interested in signing him. Kulusevski could be a useful addition to Manchester United’s squad and could also receive first-team opportunities although it would be less compared to Parma.