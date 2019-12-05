A source close to Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has supposedly dropped a jokey hint about what could persuade the Northern Irishman to take the Arsenal job.

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss has been linked with the Gunners by The Athletic and others following Unai Emery’s recent sacking, with the club surely in need of an upgrade on caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg.

However, that report also suggested Rodgers is currently happy at Leicester, and further information from the Transfer Window Podcast also perhaps sheds some light on his current feelings towards making the move to the Emirates Stadium.

One host on the podcast claims to have recently spoken to a source close to Rodgers about the Arsenal job, with this person responding by laughing and saying he’d only join the north Londoners if he could take his Leicester players with him.

It’s not clear quite how accurate this is, with Arsenal still a major name in world football in a way that Leicester are not.

However, there’s no doubt that, right now, the Foxes probably do have the superior squad and are of course performing much better than AFC this season.

Rodgers has done fine work at the King Power Stadium, taking Leicester to second in the Premier League table after 11 wins from their opening 15 games this term.