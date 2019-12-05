Manchester United have been urged to boost their attacking options this January with a transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

This is the view of former Red Devils star Louis Saha, who talked up how much Cavani could strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in an interview with bwin.

He said: “Manchester United are the Premier League team that need to strengthen the most in the January transfer window and they should look at signing Edinson Cavani from PSG.

“They need to bring in players to challenge the existing players and create competition; Cavani would push Rashford and Martial and make them even better.

“Sir Alex [Ferguson] didn’t like signing players in the January transfer window but times are different now; United need to strengthen sooner rather than later.”

He added: “I would love to see Cavani join the Premier League in January; he would be a great signing for Manchester United. I’d also love to see Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho or Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti; they would both fit right into the Premier League.”

It is not yet clear how Man Utd will approach the upcoming January transfer window, with plenty of big names linked with the club as ever in recent months.

Cavani makes sense as someone who could replace Romelu Lukaku up front, with Solskjaer’s options looking a little light in that department since he told the Belgium international to Inter Milan in the summer.

The Uruguayan front-man has been a big hit in his time with PSG, scoring 195 goals in 287 games for the Ligue 1 giants, while he was also prolific at his previous employers Napoli.

One imagines Cavani would have little trouble adapting to the Premier League as well, given his height, strength and technical ability.