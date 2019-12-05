Chelsea are reportedly prepared to break their club transfer record to land Jadon Sancho, although they’ll face stiff competition from Man Utd.

The 19-year-old has excelled during his time with Borussia Dortmund, as his decision to move to Germany to gain a more prominent role has paid off.

Sancho has bagged 21 goals and 32 assists in 74 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, while also securing a key role in the England squad as he looks to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

However, a return to the Premier League could be possible moving forward, as Goal.com report that Chelsea are prepared to break their transfer record to sign him, with the current record standing at £72m, the fee paid to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Atletico Bilbao last year.

They may well have to go well over that though, as the report goes on to suggest that Man Utd are willing to spend up to £119m to sign Sancho in January, and with Chelsea awaiting news on their appeal against their transfer ban, there is a risk they could miss out.

Time will tell whether or not that hinders them, and if they are willing to match United’s potential bid, but the report does suggest that they’re willing to go all in on Sancho and continue to bolster Frank Lampard’s squad.

The Chelsea boss has done an excellent job so far this season as he has shown faith in his youngsters to lead them forward. Adding Sancho to the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori could be a smart move and a key signing to act as a long-term replacement for the likes of Pedro and Willian.