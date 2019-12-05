Liverpool have confirmed the squad that will represent the club in the FIFA Club World Cup in a fortnight’s time with Jurgen Klopp taking all of his big names.

The Merseyside giants face a gruelling fixture schedule in December as they could play up to nine times across various competitions as they look to remain in the hunt for major trophies this season.

In turn, Klopp will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible in the coming weeks, while he will have to carefully manage who makes the trip to Qatar.

As confirmed in the club’s official statement and as seen in the list below, 23 players have been named in the squad that will feature in the Club World Cup, and all the expected names have been included.

There are two key absentees though with neither Joel Matip nor Fabinho included as they are currently sidelined by injury, while it’s added by the club that players can be replaced up to 24 hours before kickoff if they suffer any further setbacks between now and December 18.

Interestingly though a number of Liverpool’s top youngsters will also make the trip, and so it will be intriguing to see what line-up they put out against Aston Villa in their League Cup quarter-final clash at Villa Park on December 17, a day prior to their semi-final clash in the CWC.

It looks as though Klopp has certainly prioritised it over the League Cup, and time will tell if those left behind can step up and somehow see off Villa to advance.

Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup squad: Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Williams.