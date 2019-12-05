Real Madrid are reportedly eager for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen to end up at Manchester United so they can seal the transfer of Paul Pogba.

This is the big claim being made by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who explain that Eriksen’s preference is for a move to Madrid, but that manager Zinedine Zidane would rather have Pogba.

Eriksen is nearing the end of his contract at Tottenham, meaning he could move on a free transfer at the end of the season or perhaps on the cheap this January if his club decide to cash in on him while they still can.

The Denmark international has been a fine performer in the Premier League for many years now and it would make sense that he’d now expect to earn a big move as he runs his contract down.

According to Don Balon, however, Real now plan not to make Eriksen an offer in the hope that he might accept a move to Man Utd instead, which would then free up Pogba to move.

The France international has had a difficult time at Old Trafford and it might well be worth replacing him with Eriksen to give them more spark in the attacking midfield department.